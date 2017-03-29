Google Home gets given a British citizenship test in new video

Almost half a year after its original US release, Google Home is finally about to make its way across the pond to the UK.

As we all know, although the UK and US might speak the same language, there are a number of cultural differences between the two countries.

We put Google Home through its paces to work out if it’s earned its place in the UK, from testing its knowledge of British pop songs such as ‘Fix Up Look Sharp’ by Dizzee Rascal, to quizzing it on the nearest ‘chippy’ (that’s a Fish and Chip shop for all you non-Brits out there).

Check out how it performed below: