GoCompare's inaugural insurance awards kick off this week

This week, price comparison giant GoCompare will kick off its inaugural Insurance Awards, which aim to recognise the best of the UK's car and home insurance providers.

The Future PLC-owned company has become a household name for insurance price comparison since its establishment in 2006, offering customers a curated selection of the best home, gadget and car protection for their needs.

GoCompare's new awards will recognise insurers which have made the admittedly-dull insurance process easier, in addition to those which have provided the best products and delivered the best customer service during the past year.

There will also be an award for the provider which has gone "above and beyond" the competition in 2021.

Companies will be judged based on the polling of thousands of GoCompare customers, as well as customer reviews, the frequency and handling of complaints and industry data from financial services firm Defaqto.

The judging panel for the awards will include Grace Gausden, Senior Reporter for This is Money, Vicky Shaw, Personal Finance Correspondent for PA Media, Brian Brown of Defaqto and Ian Rowlands, VP of Partnerships at GoCompare.

Speaking of the panel, GoCompare's CEO and founder, Lee Griffin, said in a statement: "We want to make sure that we are painting a fair picture across the board, so we've gone to the four corners of the insurance sector to assess everything that’s possible.

"As a comparison site, we have always seen ourselves as a consumer champion in the insurance sector," he added.

"We are under no illusion that shopping for insurance is exciting or something that people want to pay more for, but if we can help them find a good policy at the right price, that's a really good thing."

Judging for GoCompare's inaugural Insurance Awards will kick off on Wednesday, June 30, and run until results are announced across Future sites on July 19.