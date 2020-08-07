Go big on data and low on bills with these extremely cheap Vodafone SIM only deals

If you know you'll be streaming, downloading and endlessly scrolling social media, a SIM only deal with a lot of data is crucial. While normally this would mean having to pay quite a high premium, a collection of Vodafone SIMs from Mobiles.co.uk can bring your prices right down right now.

Offering 60GB from as low as an effective £8.50 a month and 100GB from £9.75, these SIM only deals are an absolute bargain. However, there is a bit of a catch to getting these prices.

Both SIMs actually cost £20 a month, those low prices come from the massive amount of cashback getting piled in on top. With the 60GB plan, you're getting £138 in cashback by redemption and the 100GB gets you £246.

That's obviously excellent but cashback by redemption does require you to make claims for your cashback throughout your contract. For something easier, Vodafone is also offering automatic cashback options if you don't mind not getting quite as much.

You can find out more about these offers below or consult our SIM only deals guide if you don't like all the faff of cashback.

Unlimited data SIM only deals: see what other plans are out there

Vodafone's excellent cashback SIM only deals in full:

Vodafone SIM only deal from Mobiles.co.uk | 12 month contract | 60GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £20pm + £138 cashback by redemption

After you take into account the massive amount of cashback on offer here, you're effectively paying just £8.50 a month for a massive 60GB of data each and every month. That will be plenty for a load of HD streaming, gaming and more each month. If cashback by redemption is more effort than its worth for you, Mobiles.co.uk also offers the same plan with an automatic load of cashback, it just drops to £100 instead.

View Deal

Vodafone SIM only deal from Mobiles.co.uk | 24 month contract | 100GB of data | unlimited calls and texts | £20pm + £246 cashback by redemption

Know 60GB of data won't cut it for the amount of data you power through? Vodafone has you covered as well. With this one, the cashback by redemption effectively brings your bills all the way down to just £9.75 a month. And again, if cashback by redemption seems overly complicated you can instead choose £110 in automatic cashback on this plan.View Deal

What are the benefits of being on Vodafone?

There are a few benefits to being in a contract with Vodafone, but the most obvious is its use of VeryMe. This is a rewards app that comes with Vodafone, allowing you to receive free coffees, discounted film tickets, enter competitions and more.

On top of that, Vodafone offers the ability to roam in 48 EU countries and over 104 other destinations (with a small extra cost). And with all Vodafone SIM and mobile plans, you'll be getting access to both 4G and 5G depending on which phone you use.