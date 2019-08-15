Get unlimited screen replacements for your phone with selected Carphone Warehouse SIM only deals

Don't worry...you're not alone. That massive crack at the side of your Samsung Galaxy's screen. Barely being able to read messages on your iPhone's display. You're just another victim of vulnerable smartphone screens and their predilection to smash the second they come in contact with anything firmer than your pocket. It won't come as any solace, but you're in very large company.

Well, like a knight on its steed, Carphone Warehouse has ridden in to ease this error-strewn epidemic. Its latest SIM only promotion seeks to save your woes by having your smartphone's screen at heart.

Grab one of its selected SIMO tariffs now, and it will throw in a double layer of protection for your phone:

1. Unlimited screen replacements for a year - just as it sounds, this is a warranty that covers unlimited screen replacements on your mobile handset for one whole year (with only foldable screens excluded). The only thing you'll be charged is £25 each time to cover the cost of the same-day courier collection service and subsequent return of the device.

2. A free screen protector - if you're imagining one of those thick bits of transparent plastic that look and feel horrid, then we'll allay those fears. Carphone Warehouse will give you a Crystalusion screen protector - it's a type of liquid glass protection that's a practical (and much more attractive) alternative to traditional screen protectors.

This offer is currently only valid when you grab a SIM only deal from Carphone Warehouse (not on contracts or SIM-free). Not all tariffs are included, but it's really easy to see which ones are.

Head over to the Carphone Warehouse website and look out for the SIMO deals clearly tagged with the promotion. Note that this offer is exclusively available online - rock up to your high street store and ask for this and be prepared to be met with confused faces.

We've rounded up some of our favourite entries below, but there are loads more on the website to select from.

