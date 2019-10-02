Get unlimited minutes, texts and 100GB data with EE's new big data SIM only deals

When it comes to SIM only deals, there constantly appears to be more choice, more offers, and more networks promising the best tariffs around - that also means it's getting harder to pick the right one.

If you're looking for an affordable SIMO from a name you know then EE's SIM only deals are looking like a great choice at the moment. All plans boast up to 60Mbps data speed and only EE can get you the UK's fastest 4G speeds.

With its latest SIM only tariffs, EE is going all out on data with one option offering as much as 100GB for one month - perfect for any heavy streamers out there, you won't find yourself running out of data with this plan. Or, if you're looking for something cheaper and with less data EE is also offering £20 for 20GB and unlimited texts and calls.

If any of this sounds like it's ideal for you, keep reading as we outline three EE SIM only deals that are the best all round - however two of them are only available for a limited time. Or, compare them to all of the best EE SIM only deals currently around.

These great EE SIM only deals

EE 20GB data SIMO Plan | 12 months | 20GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

This is ideal for anyone who wants a significant amount of data, messages and texts for a very reasonable and affordable price. At only £20 a month you have unlimited texts and calls and more than enough data with the UK's fastest 4G network. Plus you get the added bonus of a 6 month free trial with Apple music.

EE 50GB data SIMO Plan | 12 months | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £25 per month

This deal brings you more than twice the data of the one above, for just an extra £5. Not to mention, you get to keep the unlimited calls and texting perks. It's excellent value, but don't grab it until you've check out our fave below...

EE 100GB data SIMO Plan | 12 months | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £27 per month

This SIM only deal is perfect for all the heavy streamers and tech-savvy people out there. With this deal you're getting an extraordinary amount of data for only £27, only an extra £2 a month for double the GB! This is a pretty sweet deal for the UK's fastest 4G network. And as the same as the other deals, with this SIM only deal you get a 6 month free trial with Apple music.

What if I want a shorter term SIM only deal?

If a full year is a bit too long to be tied down to a contract, fret not. We have another option for you: Smarty. It's a relatively new player but boasts very cheap and short-term contracts.

It has currently slashed their prices and are offering a 30-day flexible unlimited data plan for just £18.25 a month thanks to its current 25% discount. So not only is it significantly cheaper than what EE can do, but it also features unlimited data with no commitments and no speed restrictions.