Get unlimited data for a bargain £15/pm with Smarty's Black Friday SIM plans

The Black Friday season is well and truly here and with it, we've seen an influx in fantastic SIM only deals. One that really stands out is a recent promotion from the network Smarty.

It's offering up unlimited data, calls and texts for only £15 a month. Not only is that a massive discount from the original £20 a month price tag but it is also the cheapest unlimited data price around right now.

Another important feature with this SIM plan is the fact that Smarty operates on 1-month rolling contracts. That means you can leave at any time - perfect if you find another offer that better suits you later on - although we highly doubt you will!

With the huge amount of Black Friday SIM only deals we're seeing, there is one lower price on unlimited data. That comes from Lebara which is offering unlimited data for only £12.50 a month. However, that price only lasts for six months - half the length of time as Smarty.

Compare Black Friday SIM only deals for the best prices right now

Smarty's brilliant unlimited data SIM

Smarty SIM plan Smarty SIM plan | 1 month rolling | unlimited data, calls and texts | £20 £15 a month

If you're in the market for a new unlimited data SIM plan, Smarty could well be the way to go right now. With this deal, you'll only pay £15 a month (down from its original price of £20). For that price, you'll get unlimited data, calls and texts on a 1-month rolling contract.

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may have never heard of, and yet it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop-over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone, meaning you can use up that data across any laptop, tablet, or even the console you picked up recently.