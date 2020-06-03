Get big data boosts and unlimited social media with these SIM only deals from Voxi

The temperature outside may have dropped, but the UK's SIM only deals competition is boiling hot at the moment. And the social media-loving Voxi network has just launched one of its best offers yet.

On its two cheaper plans, Voxi is currently offering you a strong boost in data. Go for the cheaper option at £10 a month and your data is doubled from 6GB to 12GB. Up your costs to £15 and see a rise from 15GB to 20GB.

On top of the obvious win of getting more data, Voxi has two strong unique selling points. All of its contracts operate on 1-month rolling plans, allowing you to leave at any time and it offers unlimited use of social media throughout your contract.

That means you won't eat into your data when you use Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, Snapchat and more - a feature no other SIM only deals have.

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 6GB 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

The cheaper of the two options, this is an excellent price for 12GB of data. And, with Voxi's 1 month rolling contracts, you don't have to worry about being stuck a long contract. While 12GB of data might not be quite enough for some people, the unlimited use of social media helps balance that out.

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 15GB 20GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

Jump up by a fiver a month and you get an impressive increase to your data cap. A hefty 20GB of data paired with Voxi's unlimited social media should mean that you have no problems with running out midway through the month. If you need a bit more data, this is one of the best prices around this data point.

What other SIM only deals are available?

While these offers are very attractive, there are a load of other SIM only deals you can go for. Three has been ruling the SIMO world for a while now with some excellent value offers. For the cheaper option, Three has a 8GB of data SIM for just £8 a month. Or go with its unlimited data offer costing just £16 a month.

And it's worth taking a look at its closest competition - Smarty. You pay £15 a month for 50GB of data and get the benefits of a 1-month rolling contract. And, you can tether your devices so you can use your big data plan on your phone, tablet and computer.