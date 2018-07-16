Get an Xbox One X plus Forza Motorsport 7 for just £360 from AO

Update: This deal has now sold out, but don't worry – we've rounded up all the cheapest Xbox One X deals available right now. If you're in the market for a deal, we've also collected together the very best deals for Amazon Prime Day.

It might be Amazon Prime Day, but there's no need to wait until 12pm for a great deal – other retailers are putting out their own offers to tempt you away.

If you've had your eye on an Xbox One X, AO has a special deal in its ebay store offering the console together with Forza Motorsport 7 for just £360 with the voucher code PLAY20.

To claim the deal, just click 'Add to basket', then enter the code in the 'Add vouchers' box at the checkout.

Forza 7 is part proper motorsport simulator and part flat-out arcade fun, with many of the world's finest circuits and proper racing mechanics, plus a system of mods that add extra challenges to the gameplay.

Even though we might see some excellent console deals on Amazon today and tomorrow, this Xbox One X bundle deal will be hard to beat, so snap it up while it lasts.