Get a free JBL speaker with BT's ace SIM only deals starting at just £15 per month

Whether it's with a phone, SIMO plan or broadband deal, BT just loves to give away a freebie. While we're used to seeing this go down with one of BT's many broadband promotions, its latest free gift offer comes with its cheap SIM only deals.

Offering up the chance to get a free JBL speaker worth £119 with a host of SIM only deals, BT is getting into the Black Friday spirit an entire month early!

There are four different plans offering this gift, ranging from cheap (£20 a month or £15 for BT customers) all the way up to a plan filled to the brim with 100GB of data, giving you plenty of choice on which deal to go for while still retaining that fabulous freebie.

And like we mentioned above, these offers become even cheaper for anyone who currently has a BT broadband deal, saving you a fiver a month. We've listed these four plans below so you can choose the one that makes the most sense for your data usage.

Go all out on a SIM with our unlimited SIM only deals guide

BT SIM only deal + free JBL speaker

BT SIM only deal | 12 months | 15GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month (£20 for non-BT users) + JBL speaker

Combining lots of data with that tempting free speaker, this is an excellent all-round offer. If you're an existing BT customer you just have to pay £15 a month, and for new customers it's only £20 - a lot cheaper than we would normally expect for an offer like this. Or, if you need more data, consult the offers below.

What benefits does BT Mobile offer?

One of the major benefits of going with BT is the BT Wi-Fi hotspots. With five million hotspots across the country you can get access to the internet wherever you are, helping you save your data.

On top of that is the benefits of getting discounts for your whole family. If you have BT broadband, every single member of that household can grab a discount on their phone or SIMO.

