Get 60GB of data for just £11.50 a month with this cheap Vodafone SIM only deal

Looking for a new SIM only deal on the Vodafone network? The retailer Mobiles.co.uk has recently launched an offer that stands out above the rest, offering a load of data at a low cost.

This plan supplies you with 60GB of data while only charging £16 a month. While that alone is an excellent option, it gets better thanks to the £54 cashback by redemption the retailer is including.

This effectively brings your costs down to £11.50 a month - a price that is unmatched for this much data on any of the four main networks. And because this a 12 month contract, you're not tied in for too long.

Vodafone SIM only deal from Mobiles.co.uk | 12-month contract | 60GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £16pm + £54 cashback by redemption

This is an excellent SIM plan and one of the best options available on the Vodafone network. For just £16 a month, you get 60GB of data. That alone is impressive but it gets better with the £54 cashback by redemption included on top - effectively bringing the costs down to £11.50 a month instead.

What are the benefits of being on Vodafone?

There are a few benefits to being in a contract with Vodafone, but the most obvious is its use of VeryMe. This is a rewards app that comes with Vodafone, allowing you to receive free coffees, get discounted film tickets, enter competitions and more.

On top of that, Vodafone offers the ability to roam in 48 EU countries and over 104 other destinations (with a small extra cost). And with all Vodafone SIM and mobile plans, you'll be getting access to both 4G and 5G depending on which phone you use.