You can now play tons of free Amiga games in your browser

Nostalgia fans, strap yourselves in – if you still fondly remember playing games on the Commodore Amiga, the good news is you can relive those days, and get a slice of retro gaming action directly in your web browser.

Yes, forget about messing around with emulators, ROMs and the like, because the Internet Archive has fired up a new section: a software library for the Amiga, as spotted by Ghacks.

This contains a whole host of games (and other software to boot) that you can play simply by clicking on the title, which will load it in your browser. Do note, however, that it might take a little while for the game in question to load (or a fairly long while in some cases).

And further note that some games may not be functional, or may have sketchy controls.

Amiga action

There are over 10,000 pieces of software in total, including games such as Wizball (although that was originally a C64 game), Bubble Bobble, various versions of Lemmings, Bard's Tale, Marble Madness, Indianapolis 500 (pictured – the first true 'racing sim', though sadly Formula One Grand Prix which followed a couple of years later isn't here) and Frontier: Elite II.

Okay, so the last effort was definitely a lame duck, and probably gets our vote for most disappointing sequel ever – but it's still novel to relive Elite II in a browser, although the language appears to be set to German currently.

Sadly there's no Sensible Soccer, probably the game we wasted the most time on in our misspent youth, but doubtless new titles will be added to the mix in the future.

The Amiga, of course, followed the Commodore 64, as we moved away from a time of petty arguments regarding whether the C64 or ZX Spectrum was best. And into a time of petty arguments regarding whether the Amiga or Atari ST was best.