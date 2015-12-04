Watch every 2016 game trailer from the 2015 Game Awards

Hey, when the host feels the need to blatantly remind everyone that the awards are a key part of the show, chances are whether they are a key part of the show is in question. But hey, don't let that stop the hype train from sweeping you away - that's half the fun of gaming, no?

Natch, the 2015 Game Awards more than delivered, with more than 8 trailers for games incoming next year and beyond. From the teasers for games that we already knew about to the ones that frankly shocked the crowd, here's every trailer shown at the 2015 Game Awards.