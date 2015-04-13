You can now buy an Xbox One for £300

Microsoft has confirmed that it's dropped the price of the Xbox One to £299.99 in the UK. The discount appears to be in force starting today, and brings the console cost down below that of the PS4.

But for that £300 you won't get Kinect, which Microsoft stopped making mandatory back in 2014.

A Microsoft spokesperson told TechRadar: "This is a UK-only retail promotion and offers great value for fans looking to buy an Xbox One ahead of the launch of 2015's highly-anticipated games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and Batman: Arkham Knight, along with Xbox exclusives such as Rise of the Tomb Raider, Forza Motorsport 6 and Halo 5: Guardians."

Time to bag yourself an Xbox One?