TV from Sky is finally on the Xbox One

Update: Microsoft has announced that the TV from Sky app is now available for the Xbox One, giving Sky Go Extra and Sky Multiscreen subscribers access to Sky's live and on-demand content.

Even better, Xbox One owners will get a free two-month trial - just in time for a movie-filled Christmas.

Sky customers will have over 1,000 films to choose from, as well as boxsets, live TV, and, for those with a sports subscription, access to loads of live sport.

Xbox One owners in the UK can go and grab the app right now.

Original story below...

Right now, if you want to watch Sky TV on your Xbox One you can either stream some of the content through the Now TV app or switch completely to your Sky box (assuming you have one) – but that's soon to change.

Microsoft has confirmed to us that a Sky TV app is coming to the Xbox One. It's been available on the PS4 since December 2014, but has been missing from the Xbox One lineup since the console's launch almost two years ago.

"Sky TV is in development and is coming soon to Xbox One," said Harvey Eagle, Xbox UK Marketing Director, although he wouldn't commit to a release date when we asked.

The Sky TV app proved very popular on the Xbox 360, so a lot of people were understandably miffed when it wasn't announced for the next-gen Microsoft console.

The PS4 app requires a Sky Go Extra subscription, which costs an extra £5 on top of your existing Sky subscription, and gives you access to all the live channels, catch-up TV and the Sky Store, so we expect it will be the same deal on the Xbox One.