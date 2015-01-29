Sky rolls out TV service for PlayStation 3

Sky has rolled out its TV service to the PlayStation 3, although you will need to have a subscription to either multiroom or Sky Go Extra to take advantage of the service.

Sky's TV service is already available on PS4, but has now been rolled out to its older brother for those who are already paying for Sky's shows.

The PS3 will count as one of the allowed devices and when registered will provide the same service as Sky Go.

"Following the success of Sky on PlayStation 4, Sky joining PlayStation 3 further enhances our credentials as the ultimate gaming and entertainment package," explained Fergal Gara, Vice President and Managing Director for Sony Computer Entertainment UK.