Pre-order the invisible console - PS4 pre-sales open for business

The console itself may have been a no-show, but that's not going to stop anyone parting you from your hard-earned cash by pre-ordering the PS4.

Despite an absence of release date, pricing or, indeed, hardware, Game will reserve you a PlayStation 4 console for a deposit of £20.

You can do so in-store or online, although you're unlikely to receive the actual hardware until close to Christmas, if not beyond.

Game on

Another site, ShopTo, has estimated the cost of the console at £400, although it's not clear what that's based on. It's also listing the DualShock 4 controllers at £45 and a host of launch titles for £50 each.

Amazon, meanwhile, has a dedicated PS4 section where you can't yet pre-order but you can sign up for updates as soon as the console becomes available.

And, of course, one plucky customer has already given the PS4 a five-star review. Now that's confidence.