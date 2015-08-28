If you're about to buy a new 1TB PlayStation 4, don't. Here's why

The new CUH-1200 hardware update for the PlayStation 4 is only available right now in 500GB trim. And it's definitely the console update you want, not the storage upgrade.

We've just finished testing the new PlayStation 4 revision, and it's an impressive hardware update to the top current-gen console, but at the moment it's only available in the 500GB version of the PS4.

The current 1TB versions of the console are still the same original CUH-1100 series models, only with a different hard drive offering increased storage capacities.

Efficiency

The 500GB CUH-1200 series though offers as much as a 36% power saving - and that's when the console is running in its Rest Mode.

At full tilt the new hardware draws 25% less power from the wall. That's a huge energy saving and also means the new PS4 runs cooler and quieter.

Sony has achieved all this by utilising a smaller motherboard, higher density memory and a redesigned Blu-ray drive.

For our money we'd rather have a games console that remained quiet and didn't demand so much from our energy bills over a bigger hard drive. And it still remains that you can upgrade your own PS4's hard drive without too much hassle, if the 500GB capacity is still an issue for you.

Come the prime gaming season of Autumn and Winter though, along with the new console bundles, we expect that Sony will have shifted enough of its older models in 1TB trim that it can roll the new hardware refresh out across the whole range.

But right now, if you're in the market for a new PlayStation 4 you should probably avoid the current 1TB machines.

Before you lay down any cash, ask to check the packaging for the console.

Around where it designates the storage capacity on the box it will also display the model number. If it says CUH-1200, or similar, then you're in luck, that's the new updated PS4. If it says CUH-1100 or the like, then you need to look elsewhere.

Bit of consumer advice for you there!