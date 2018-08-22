Fortnite isn't coming to your Apple TV

Gaming phenomenon Fortnite is now playable on almost every gadget, from smartphones to games consoles, but we now know one platform it almost certainly won't be coming to: Apple TV.

Fortnite developer Epic Games insisted it had no plans to bring the game to Apple TV after Twitter leaker Storm posted an image of the game's code that included a reference to the tvOS platform.

A statement from Epic Games to CNET said: "References to TVOS in the Fortnite files are the result of general Unreal Engine support for the Apple TV platform."

The odd one out

Unreal Engine is a gaming platform that lots of different developers use to run games, including Fortnite, but the words tvOS were apparently being used in a different context that was nothing to do with preparation for the launch of the game.

Some observers thought Epic might have noted the excitement surrounding the game possibly coming to Apple TV and decide to develop it, but it looks like that isn't the case.

Playing the game with your Apple TV remote doesn't sound particularly easy, although there are third-party Apple TV gaming controllers that could make the experience of Fortnite on the platform a touch easier, but that's now a moot point.