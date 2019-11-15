Exclusive SIM only deal alert: 9GB of data for £11 per month from iD Mobile

With a couple of weeks until 'Black Friday proper' rolls around, one of the most bustling areas that have already seen an onslaught of offers and discounts is SIM only deals.

And if we've learned anything from the last few years it's that Carphone Warehouse's in-house network iD Mobile would be right among the best of them. And with this new offer - which is exclusive to TechRadar readers only - it has certainly joined the Black Friday 2019 party.

This tariff gives you 9GB of data every month (which is more than the average user really needs), unlimited texts and 500 minutes' worth of calls for a very tempting £11 per month. Sound good? Then you can sign up for this SIM straightaway here.

Need more data (or even go unlimited)? Prefer a different network? Or simply want to see what the competition has come up with for the sales silly season? That's where our dedicated SIM only deals guide is your friend.

A super iD SIM only deal - just for TechRadar readers!

EXCLUSIVE iD Mobile SIM only | 30-day contract | 9GB data | 500 minutes | Unlimited texts | £11 per month

Here it is...our exclusive low-cost SIM only deal courtesy of iD. Yes you can go cheaper but there is absolutely no denying that £11 is an unbelievably good price for 9GB of data each month. If you've been looking for a reasonable amount of data without breaking the bank, here it is and it's really flexible so you can breakaway pretty much whenever you wish.

What is iD Mobile?

iD Mobile is a sub-section of Carphone Warehouse so you can rest assured that it is a trustworthy source for your new SIMO deal. It piggybacks off the Three network's coverage, so pretty good for most parts of the UK. And you can use roaming in 50 destinations around the world.

Early Black Friday SIM only deals: best of the rest

As we say, iD is just the latest phone retailer to begin unleashing its Black Friday bargains. The competition is looking very strong in the early running.

Possibly the best among them to date is from the up-and-coming Smarty Mobile. Its 45GB data SIM for £15 per month has been absolutely flying off the virtual shelves. And, we're also pretty keen on Voxi's cheap £8/pm SIMO that bags you 10GB of data.

And although it isn't strictly speaking a Black Friday promotion, no SIM only conversation would be complete without mentioning Three's great value unlimited data SIM only deal. For £22 you can completely kiss goodbye to the monthly anxiety about running out of data for WhatsApping, Netflix watching and Spotify streaming on the go.