Elden Ring player may have stumbled across its first DLC

An Elden Ring player has discovered a secret Colosseum on the edge of the game’s map, prompting players to speculate about future DLC and a possible competitive multiplayer expansion.

Dataminer and livestreamer Lance McDonald discovered the unused arena by clipping through a large, inaccessible building on the northern edge of Elden Ring’s starting area, Limgrave (thanks, VGC). Inside, they found what looks to be a large amphitheater - the kind you'd expect to host bloody duels between gladiators.

While players have previously clocked the circular building stranded at the edge of the map and tried to find a way inside, it doesn’t appear to be accessible just yet. If you try approaching the building in-game, you’ll find the doors locked and a ghostly warrior slumped outside.

If you talk to the warrior, they’ll say: “All I wanted was to fight, as a warrior, to the last… So why? Why, O guidance of grace, will this door not open?”

That dialogue, taken together with the Colosseum-esque interior of the building, has many players speculating that a PvP-focused DLC will be making its way to Elden Ring in the future. Using the arena, players might soon be able to square off against one another in multiplayer duels.

The Limgrave building doesn’t appear to be the only arena on the map. Players have found similar-looking circular buildings dotted around The Lands Between, which may well also host fighting pits inside.

Check out the secret Colosseum in McDonald's video below.

Analysis: is a PvP arena likely?

FromSoftware hasn’t officially revealed any plans to release Elden Ring DLC, but we’d expect expansions to appear in the future. All three Dark Souls received post-release content, including multiplayer PvP arenas for players to duke it out in head-to-head and team brawls.

Those arenas were added as part of paid DLC, so we’d expect a similar deal here. As an open-world game with a huge and varied map, Elden Ring caters well to expansions, which may add more areas to explore, bosses to defeat, and items to pick up. Just as Dark Souls 3 did, we’d expect one of these future expansions to unlock the arenas that are currently sitting empty in the main game.

It's unclear when the first Elden Ring DLC will appear. The first expansion for Dark Souls 3 was released roughly six months after the base game, so a similar timeframe could apply to Elden Ring. The game’s sheer popularity and commercial success, which has seen it become the biggest video game launch in the UK since last year’s Call of Duty: Vanguard, will encourage publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment to release additional content.