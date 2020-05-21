EE's latest SIM only deal is one of its best yet - half price bills and tonnes of data

EE - It's the UK's most popular network, rocking the fastest available 4G connections...but also, the most expensive SIM option a lot of the time. Luckily, its latest promotion helps to deal with that.

When you buy either of EE's two big data SIM Plans, you will only have to pay half the amount for your first four months. That means if you go for 50GB of data, your first 4 months will cost you just £10 each.

Step up to a whopping 100GB of data and your first 4 months come in at £12.50. While you'll then end up paying double that for the rest of the contract, this is the cheapest option we've seen on EE SIM only deals for quite a while.

Below you'll find out more about EE's half price offers. Not quite convinced by them? Check out our guide to the best SIM only deals to see what else is currently available.

See the best SIM-free mobile phones to pair with your new SIMO

EE's big data SIM only deal:

EE SIM only plan | 18-month contract | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £12.50 for first three months, then £25/pm

Find yourself streaming, gaming and more on the daily? This 100GB plan might be the perfect option for you. For the first three months, your bills will be £12.50 a month - an excellent price for 100GB! Then, your bills will go up to £25 each month which, for this much data on EE, is still an excellent offer.

View Deal

EE SIM only plan | 18-month contract | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 for first three months, then £20/pm

A much cheaper option for those who don't need quite as much data. Here you're paying £10 a month for the first three months and then £20 each of the rest of the months. At that price you're getting a very solid 50GB of data.

View Deal

What other SIM only deals are available right now?

Not a fan of the offers above from EE? Luckily there are plenty of other great options out there right now.

The best plans seem to be coming from Three, with an unlimited data offer for just £18 a month or 8GB for £8 a month. A close second to Three is Smarty Mobile offering flexible plans.

Smarty's best offer is its 1-month rolling, 100GB for £15 a month offer. Or, you can go slightly cheaper and get 30GB for £10 a month - also a great price to be paying.