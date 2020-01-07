EE's Black Friday SIM only deals just returned with 60GB of data for £20 a month

While EE will be the obvious way to go for many - it is the UK's fastest 4G network after all! - it frequently poses some of the heftiest price tags on the market, both for contracts and SIMO.

However, the network is clearing feeling generous as we enter January, bringing back its bargain SIM only deal from Black Friday. To be specific, that's 60GB of data for just £20 a month, or 100GB for a boosted £25 a month.

Of course, with retailer Smarty undercutting that price and Three swooping in with unlimited data plans for just £18 a month, this deal will be for those who are certain EE is the way they want to go.

Packing market-leading speeds, a major data boost and even a free 6 month Apple Music subscription, you can see this EE SIM only deal below. Or, if you want to see what else is available, consult our guide to the best SIM only deals.

EE's big data SIM only deal:

EE SIM only plan | 18-month contract | 60GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

Want your next SIM only plan to be on EE, this will be the way to go. You're getting 60GB of data at a price of just £20 a month. Unconventionally, this SIMO plan lasts for 18 months unlike the usual 1, 12 or 24 month contracts we tend to see.

What other SIM only deals are available right now?

As mentioned above, there are just two retailers EE will have difficulty beating - Smarty and Three. Offering an unlimited data cap for just £18 a month, Three currently has the market beat.

Or, on the cheaper side, Smarty Mobile is rocking a 50GB data plan at a price of just £15 a month. And with this deal, you'll be on a 1-month rolling contract meaning you can stay for as long as you want and leave when you like.

Just want something cheap and cheerful? iD Mobile's 2GB of data for £6 option could be ideal.