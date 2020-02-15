EE's Black Friday SIM only deal returns - 60GB of data for just £20 a month

Is it a coincidence that EE brought back one of its best ever SIM only deals on Valentine's Day...? No. No it's not and we cannot stress this enough...SIM plans aren't romantic.

However, while this doesn't scream love, it does at least quietly chant bargain as this marks the return of one of EE's best SIM plans. Offering up 60GB of data for just £20 a month, the last time we saw this promotion from EE was over Black Friday.

Considering EE isn't exactly the cheapest network around, usually costing more than its three main competitors - Three, Vodafone and O2 - anytime we spot the big name retailer going big on its deals, it's always worth jumping on.

For you or for a gift for your partner - you can't say we didn't try and deter you - we've listed everything you need to know about this EE SIM only deal down below. You'll also find details of the closest competing offers.

See the best SIM-free mobile phones to pair with your new SIMO

EE's big data SIM only deal:

EE 60GB SIM only plan | 18-month contract | 60GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

EE's gone big with its latest offer, bringing back one our favourite plans. There's 60GB of data on offer here for a price of just £20 a month. Just note the contract length. Unlike most SIMO offers, this is 18 months and not the usual 12 or 24.

View Deal

What other SIM only deals are available right now?

One deal EE will have difficulty beating comes from Three. Offering an unlimited data cap for just £18 a month, Three currently has the market beat.

Or, on the cheaper side, Smarty Mobile is rocking a 50GB data plan at a price of just £15 a month. And with this deal, you'll be on a 1-month rolling contract meaning you can stay for as long as you want and leave when you like.

Just want something cheap and cheerful? iD Mobile's 2GB of data for £6 option could be ideal.