EE cuts the cost of Samsung S20 deals but somehow remains more pricey than most

The Samsung Galaxy S20 has only just made its pre-order appearance with deals hitting the virtual shelves just days ago. So when EE announced it was cutting prices, we were ready to pop open a bottle of champagne...and then we checked the prices.

Despite going at its prices with surgical precision cutting costs way down, EE still managed to come out as one of the most expensive retailers around for the Galaxy S20 series.

Granted, buying direct from EE has never been the cheapest option so we weren't completely surprised. However, it wouldn't be very fair of us to tell you this information and then leave you stranded with no alternatives.

With that in mind, we've searched through the retailers stocking Samsung Galaxy S20 deals and the larger S20 Plus and Ultra to bring you the closest deals to EE's price cut plans...just cheaper.

Just keep in mind, due to the phone still being in the pre-order stage, you won't receive it until March 10.

Don't see anything you like? Check out the competition with our iPhone deals guide

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 deals:

2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals:

3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals:

What's the Samsung Galaxy S20 range like?

Samsung Galaxy S20:

The cheapest of the three new devices but easily the one most people will go for. Like its two bigger brothers, the S20 comes with 5G compatibility and a 120Hz display meaning smooth transitions between different apps and activities. It has the smallest display at 6.2-inches but holds the same Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. Internally, there's a triple camera set-up, offering a telephoto 64MP camera and a wide angle and Ultra Wide, plus a 4000mAh battery and 12GB RAM.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus:

Stepping up in cost, the S20 Plus is the middle choice, landing you the same camera set-up as above but with the addition of a depth vision lens allowing to create 3D feeling images. The battery is increased to a size of 4500mAh and the screen climbs to 6.7-inches.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra:

Finally, the impressive sounding 'Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra'. It has the most advanced camera, offering a 108MP camera and the ability to dynamically shift between that mode and a 12MP mode. And most impressively, the S20 Ultra offers 100x space zoom to completely show up the Huawei P30 Pro. It also has the largest battery at 5000mAh.