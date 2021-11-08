Early Amazon Black Friday deal: Kindle Paperwhite crashes to lowest price ever

You can get an absolute bargain on the previous-generation Kindle Paperwhite in today's early Black Friday deals at Amazon - currently retailing for just £79.99 (was £149.99).

That's a whopping 47% off and almost half price for a 32GB Kindle that's still a fantastic e-reader for 2021. What makes this one particularly good value (as opposed to the latest version) is that it's a larger 32GB capacity model - perfect for stocking up on literally thousands of titles at once.

It's also still fully waterproof, features a nicely sharp 300 ppi brightness display, and a battery life that can last up to six weeks on a single charge. Really the only thing you're missing on this older model is the adjustable warm light filter on the new version as well as slightly narrower side bezels - something that's more than an acceptable trade-off considering the price difference and extra storage here.

Better still, this price makes this Kindle Paperwhite only £10 more than the standard Kindle e-reader. In short, it's a bargain - although it's worth noting the standard Kindle has yet to receive any Black Friday deals just yet.

