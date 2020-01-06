Dynabook launches world's lightest business laptop

At CES 2020, Dynabook has announced the world's lightest 13.3-inch business laptop with Intel 10th generation processors, the Portégé X30L-G.

The company's new laptop is designed for portability at just 870g and the device includes numerous features to help enhance connectivity, performance, security and user experience while meeting and exceeding Microsoft's Modern Device standard which serves as a benchmark for modern computing devices.

The Portégé X30L-G aims to be the perfect companion for modern day professionals and the laptop has been carefully engineered for rigidity with a magnesium chassis that is incredibly light but also robust. Dynabook has built the device to meet MIL-STD-810G standards and the laptop is put through military-grade drop, temperature, humidity and dustproof testing to demonstrate just how robust it is.

In terms of screen configuration, the Portégé X30L-G has a Sharp-developed non-reflective 13” IGZO FHD LCD screen which offers high brightness at 470NIT but with reduced power consumption compared to a standard LCD. A 14.5 hour battery life combined with a Quick Charge function that can provide 4 hours' battery on just 30 minutes charge means that users won't have to worry about conserving their battery while on the move.

Despite the Portégé X30L-G's ultra lightweight and compact form factor, Dynabook hasn't compromised on its specs and the device features the latest 10th generation Intel Core Processors with a wide selection of SSD storage options including SATA, fast PCIe and Intel Optane to enable rapid workflows and increase productivity.

The laptop features a Micro SD card reader to provide users with additional portable storage options as well as fast DDR4 RAM memory to ensure the device can withstand the demands of today's business applications.

A USB Type-C port allows users to charge the Portégé X30L-G as well as to connect it to displays or transfer data through one connection. While the laptop's design is ultraslim, it is still equipped with a full-size HDMI port and two USB 3.0 ports so that users don't need to carry adapters while on the move.

The Portégé X30L-G is also highly secure thanks to face and fingerprint biometric authentication via Windows Hello and Intel Authenticate. Dynabook's new laptop also includes the Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM) and the company's own bios to provide a further layer of robust protection.

