Don't miss these early Black Friday PS5 external hard drive deals

We’ve expecting to see plenty of Black Friday PS5 external hard drive deals on November 26, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait. We’ve seen a couple of discounts land early, which might not be beaten when the sales event begins.

One of the best PS5 external hard drives, the WD Black P50 SSD, is now $189.99 at Amazon, which is a saving of $60. This is the second-lowest price we’ve ever seen on this portable drive, so while there’s always a chance it may go for a bit cheaper on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it won’t be by much.

If you’re in the UK, the WD Black P50 SSD is also on sale, as is the excellent Samsung T5 SSD 1TB. We’re a huge fan of the Samsung T5’s impossibly slim design and great performance, and this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular SSD.

It’s worth mentioning that both these drives are compatible with PS5 and PS4, but you won’t be able to play PS5 games from them. If you’re after more internal storage, check out our round-up of the best PS5 SDD Black Friday deals.

(Not in US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best PS5 external hard drive deals (US)

Image WD Black 1TB P50 Game Drive SSD: $249.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - Enjoy super-fast speeds and plenty of storage space with this excellent early Black Friday deal from Amazon on the WD Black 1TB P50 Game Drive SSD. With a robust design and great performance, this offer might not be beaten on November 26. View Deal

Today's best PS5 external hard drive deals (UK)

Image Lowest ever price! Samsung T5 1TB SSD: £149.99 £81.98 at Amazon

Save £68.01 - This is the lowest price we've seen Amazon offer on the Samsung T5 1TB SSD. We doubt it will drop much further during Black Friday, so if you're in the market for a new SSD, we'd snap this up now. View Deal

Image WD Black 1TB P50 Game Drive SSD: £240 £197.99 at Amazon

Save £42 - Another great early deal from Amazon sees the WD Black 1TB P50 Game Drive SSD drop to under £200. Its shock-resistant housing and portable form factor make it a great choice for gamers on the move, and its high-performance speeds mean your games will load fast. View Deal

Upgrading your PS5 and PS4 storage can be expensive, so these types of discounts are always appealing to gamers who like to have a large selection of titles installed.

SSDs may be more expensive than HDDs, but they're faster and more reliable. Any games you install on an external SSD will provide a significant reduction to load times, especially compared to the PS4's stock drive.

If you're running out of room on PS5, or simply want to experience quicker load times when playing PS4 games, the deals above shouldn't be overlooked.

More PS5 external hard drive deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for PS5 external hard drives from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

