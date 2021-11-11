Don't miss out on these great Dyson vacuum cleaner Black Friday deals

We've yet to see this year's full range of Black Friday Dyson deals, but early sales are already starting to appear at Currys, and can save you up to £150 on some of the best vacuum cleaners we've tested.

These early deals are for the Dyson V11 Absolute (save £150), the Dyson V15 Detect Animal (save £99), and the Dyson Outsize Absolute (save £99) – three cordless vacuums that will take a lot of the strain out of cleaning chores. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

These are decent savings, but we wouldn't be surprised to see similar deals – and quite possibly better ones – around Black Friday deals proper, so you may be better off waiting unless you're absolutely desperate for a new vacuum cleaner – especially if you're considering the V15 Detect Animal deal below.

Today's best Black Friday Dyson deals

Dyson Outsize Absolute: £798 Dyson Outsize Absolute: £798 £699 at Currys

Save £99 - The Dyson Outsize Absolute has a 60-minute run time, a larger head that can cover 25% more floor than the standard V15, and a bin that's 150% bigger too. With its Fluffy cleaner head it's able to capture more dust than ever – and with £99 off the price to boot, this is a Black Friday deal to grab while you can.

Dyson V11 Absolute: £599 Dyson V11 Absolute: £599 £449 at Currys

Save £150 - The Dyson V11 Absolute is a fantastic cordless cleaner that can tackle both hard floors and carpets with ease – its Eco Mode offers powerful suction, and the LCD screen is perfect for alerting you to blockages remaining run-time. £150 is a big saving, and this particular deal may not be bettered on black Friday itself.

Dyson V15 Detect Animal: £598 Dyson V15 Detect Animal: £598 £499 at Currys

Save £99 - We love our pets, but the hair they leave behind can be annoying. The Dyson V15 Detect Animal is designed specifically to clear up your pet's fur, and the powerful Hyperdymium motor will also help to capture 99.97% of dust particles, giving your home a complete clean. £99 isn't a lot off, though, so you might be best holding out for a better deal around Black Friday proper.

More Dyson deals

