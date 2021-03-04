Disney Plus UK will be the streaming home of Oscar contender Nomadland

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao's award-winning drama, will finally launch in the UK and Ireland on April 30.

Searchlight Pictures, the film's distributor, made the announcement via a press release and the company's Twitter account. The award-winning movie, which has earned rave reviews from critics and overseas fans, lands on British and Irish shores next month on Disney Plus. Nomadland will premiere on the streamer's general entertainment Star platform, but it will also be available to all Disney Plus subscribers at no additional cost.

As well as its Disney Plus release, Searchlight Pictures confirmed that Nomadland will receive a UK and Ireland theatrical release once it is safe to re-open cinemas. Theaters up and down both countries have been shuttered by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but it's hoped that cinemas will be able to open their doors again if the UK and Ireland vaccine rollouts continue to positively move forward.

Check out the announcement in the official tweet below:

See the Golden Globe winning #Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand and directed by Chloé Zhao on @DisneyPlusUK from April 30 and in cinemas when available. #DisneyPlusStar pic.twitter.com/grBZ8tpZJlMarch 4, 2021 See more

What is Nomadland and why has it generated so much hype?

Nomadland stars two-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand as Fern, who lives as a modern day nomad following the economic collapse of the Nevada-based town that she had lived in. The movie also stars Academy Award nominee David Strathairn, as well as real-life actors Swankie, Bob Wells, and Linda May - the latter trio having appeared in Jessica Bruder's novel that the film is based on.

The movie has bowled over critics and fans since its Venice Film Festival world premiere in September 2020, with many praising Zhao's direction, McDormand's and Strathairn's performances, and the cinematography on display.

Nomadland has won a whole host of awards over the past five months. Most recently, it secured two Golden Globes - Best Director for Zhao and Best Picture in the drama categories - and has been nominated for 24 gongs across five other award ceremonies. Nomadland is also expected to dominate the 93rd Oscars nominations when they are released on March 15.

The movie already released on Hulu in the US.