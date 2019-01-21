Digital retailers are selling movies at bargain prices this week

What better way to shake off those January blues than by staying sat down in front of the TV like you were going to do anyway?

The UK's first ever Mega Movie Week is underway, with a seven-day celebration of cinema across a variety of digital retailers, all offering select discounts on hundreds of different titles.

That covers everything from action blockbusters like Mission Impossible: Fallout or John Wick, to comedies The Spy Who Dumped Me and Deadpool 2, to gripping dramas like The Revenant, Hidden Figures, The Shape of Water, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Many are discounted to only £1.99 or £2.99, while some services are also discounting seasons of TV series like the Sopranas to only £6.99 – or Season 7 of Game of Thrones for £11.99.

The sale only lasts until Sunday January 27, so you have only a number of days to buy those movies you've been eyeing up at such low prices.

Teamwork

The confirmed retailers are Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, Sky Store, Rakuten TV, BT TV, PlayStation Store, Xbox, and Chili – though the selection of movies is slightly restricted by the distributors on board. Those are HBO, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Sony, StudioCanal, Twentieth Century Fox, and Warner Bros. (To be fair, that's a lot to be getting on with.)

Each site is running its own price cuts, so you may well get better deals in some places over others. But whichever your go-to is, there's a big helping of savings to be had.

Mega Movie Week runs January 21-27, exclusively in the UK.