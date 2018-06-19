Daisy Group acquires Voice Mobile

In an effort to boost both its business and consumer offerings, Daisy Group has announced that it will acquire EE direct partner Voice Mobile.

Daisy Group is the UK's largest independent provider of telecoms, IT and cloud services and the firm has partnered with Voice Mobile since 2004.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Voice Mobile will retain its sales and operations teams which it will use to sell and manage EE mobile accounts to both new customers and its existing base.

Centre of excellence

Daisy Group's Distribution division will use the acquisition as a means of creating an EE centre of excellence operating across the Group. It will be supported by a close strategic relationship with the network and will provide best in class support to the firm's own internal teams and account management and customer service for end customers.

David McGinn, Managing Director of Daisy SMB Services and Distribution, welcomed Voice Mobile to the Daisy Group, saying:

“We are delighted to have acquired Voice Mobile, a distribution partner with whom we have held an account for over 14 years.

“Our strategy remains an acquisitive one and through announcements such as this shows a blueprint for other partners who may be seeking to pursue their own exit strategy. I now look forward to serving and growing our new EE customer base.”