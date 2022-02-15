Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 livestream - all the biggest announcements

Audio player loading…

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 is finally here. After months of waiting, Night City runners are now able to download the patch that refurbishes the game to a degree, with many quality-of-life updates, free DLC and gameplay changes being added. Weighing in at approximately 50GB, it's a beefy patch, so you'll want to make sure your console's SSD has room to spare.

Patch 1.5 is available to download right now, with Xbox Series X/S players automatically receiving the updated next-gen version via Smart Delivery. PS5 players, meanwhile, will have to redownload the PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store.

In case you missed the Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 livestream, the full patch notes can be read on the game's official website. Alternatively, read on to find out all the biggest and best changes now available in Cyberpunk 2077's patch 1.5 update.

Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen upgrade

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 finally brings the game's next-gen version to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The update boasts new Performance and Ray Tracing modes.

Performance mode supports 60fps at 4K, however developer CD Projekt Red admits that small, infrequent frame drops should be expected, perhaps unavoidable for a game as large as Cyberpunk 2077.

The Ray Tracing mode is slightly more disappointing. It drops the game to 30fps, and only supports local shadows as opposed to reflection-based ray-tracing. The trade-off there just isn't worth it in our opinion, but it's there to try out if you're looking for a console experience slightly closer to the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077, providing you don't mind a hampered frame rate, of course.

Additionally, PS5 players are getting haptic feedback functionality via the DualSense wireless controller, and Spatial Audio support via headphones which the Xbox Series X/S versions already received.

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 gameplay changes

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 brings gameplay improvements in some key areas. First up is a complete overhaul of the perk system. In some cases, entire perk trees have been retooled. One example is the Stealth tree, which has been rebranded as Ninjutsu. Players loading an existing save file will have to reassign all of their perk points, which the livestream hosts suggested was due to the overhaul being so broad.

Enemy AI has also received a bump. Enemies now better react to your actions, and are able to more effectively hide behind cover and potentially communicate with each other.

Driving has seen quite a substantial improvement, too. The driving model has been improved overall, and most vehicles will now have a more individual feel. Visual flourishes have also been added, such as rim lights on bikes and a better first-person view in cars. Finally, cars summoned from your garage will now arrive in different places relative to your location, instead of occasionally crashing into each other on arrival.

NPCs and crowds have also been improved on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. More pedestrians than ever inhabit the streets of Night City, especially during the day. They'll also better react to events happening around them, such as running from gunfire. This also applies to drivers, who will attempt to flee the scene in a reckless panic.

Lastly, some big quality-of-life improvements come to Cyberpunk 2077's UI. The map interface is now far easier to read. Sidequest icons are now a shade of blue as opposed to the identical yellow of the main quests. Furthermore, icons can be filtered to help declutter the map and better find what you're looking for.

Sidequests have also been reworked to be more closely tied to each district's fixer NPCs. You'll now need to build up trust with each to unlock more gigs, as opposed to just having them all available on the map at once. A refreshing addition that should help progression feel less overwhelming.

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 DLC additions

(Image credit: CD Projekt RED / keanuWheeze)

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 features a healthy injection of free DLC on top of all the changes and improvements brought to the game. First up is new weapons added to the 2nd Amendment store near V's apartment. This DLC also brings to light a rebalancing of the game's economy, which includes better cash rewards for V, and making purchases like vehicles and weapons more affordable.

Another huge addition that players have been asking for since launch is the ability to customize V mid-game. Previously, once you'd left the character creation screen, that was it. Unless you modded your game on PC, you had no option to further tweak V's appearance in-game. Now, that can be done for free on PC and across all console versions by checking yourself in a mirror at your apartment.

New customization options have also been added, including new hairstyles, colors and makeup options. Plus, the lighting has been greatly improved for the character creation menu. No more reddish tint to give you a false idea of what your selections actually look like in-game.

The final big piece of content coming in Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 is all-new apartments. A new website accessible from your apartment's PC lets you purchase new abodes all across Night City. New digs are found in places like Japantown, Northside and Corpo Plaza, and all apartments (including V's default home) can be customized with new makeovers, too.

Finally, if you're a fan of the characters in Cyberpunk 2077 (genuinely one of the game's strengths) then you'll be pleased to know that the game's romanceable NPCs like River Ward and Judy Alvarez have all-new interactions. To better facilitate the feeling of them being V's partner, you're now able to text and interact with them more frequently. They may also wake up next to you in your apartment, granting additional buffs.

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 is a pretty meaty one, then. Although, while the patch should go a ways to please existing fans of the game, it likely won't do anything for anyone lukewarm on it, or even those who are just on the fence.

The hour-long livestream didn't go into any intricate detail about bug fixes, which for many is understandably priority one when it comes to enjoying Cyberpunk 2077. Still, patch 1.5 and the next-gen upgrade are a solid step forward for the initially troubled release of Cyberpunk 2077, and we hope more improvements are planned for the future.