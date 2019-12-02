Cyber Monday SIM only deals: five SIMOs dominating the entire market right now

Black Friday has been and gone, a time full of market-leading SIM only deals and some outrageous pricing. But as we leave Black Friday behind for another year and look ahead, what have Cyber Monday deals brought to the game for any SIMO shopper?

You won't be surprised to hear that the game is still strong - stronger than ever, even! With the cheapest price we've ever seen on unlimited data, the UK's cheapest SIM and even a bit of a rarity - an affordable big data EE SIM.

In fact, the only real issue we've been able to identify with Cyber Monday's pile of SIM only deals is the overwhelming amount of choice. With that in mind, we've picked out the absolute top five deals and listed them for you below.

1. The absolute best SIMO around:

SIM only from Three | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 a month

What can we say...Three's done it again. Knocking its prices even further down, it has taken the position of best SIM only deal for the second Black Friday in a row. Whether or not something will come along and beat this is yet to be determined but what we do know is, this is the best SIM only deal available right now.

2. The UK's cheapest SIM only deal:

iD Mobile SIM only | 30-day contract | 2.25GB data | 250 minutes | Unlimited texts | £5 per month

Honestly, we probably should have seen this coming. iD has rolled out this trusty tariff for the last two Black Fridays running and done very well by it. It's brilliant value and you can revel in monthly bills of a mere fiver a month. And if you're worried about wasting unused data at the end of each month, you can roll over what's left for the months where you do need that little bit extra.

3. The best EE SIM only this Black Friday

EE SIM only plan | 18-month contract | 60GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

EE has seriously delivered when it comes to 2019's best Black Friday SIM only deals. 60 glorious gigabytes of data on the UK's fastest 4G network. If you've been wanting to make the switch to EE and not compromise on price and data, now's the opportune time with this excellent value option.

4. 100GB data with extreme flexibility

Mega SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £17 per month

Smarty is bringing the competition, offering a major 100GB of data for just £17 a month. And to make this offer even better, Smarty contracts only last for 1 month meaning you can stay for as long (or little) as you like. A real tempter if you hate the idea of being tied into a long commitment.

5. Where affordability and data meet

SIM only from Three | 12 months | 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 a month

It appears that Three is dead-set on Cyber Monday domination. It just won't let up on the SIM only deals and this is yet another cracker to add to its roster. 12GB of data every month for a single crisp ten pound note is staggering value and plenty enough streaming and surfing action for the 'average' user.

