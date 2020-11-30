Cyber Monday external hard drive deals: huge savings on WD drives

If you're looking for some extra hard drive space, or for a way to back up your precious data: photos, files, games, and so on, then an external hard drive is a great option.

Best Buy has some fantastic Cyber Monday deals on WD external hard drives, which will save you a lot of money, while giving you real peace of mind.

The 4TB WB Easystore portalbe hard drive is down from $149.99 to a bargain $79.99 — a saving of $70. While the 1TB version is now just $39.99, down from $84.99, saving you $45.

Both drives use USB 3.0 for speedy data transfer, are light and portable, and are compatible with both PC and Mac. Either would be great addition to your home office.

BEST DEAL WD Easystore 4TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive - Black $ 149.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 on this compact yet sizable external hard drive from WD. Boasting a storage capacity of 4TB, this attractive portable hard drive is a great way to extend hard drive capacity or back up important files. USB 3.0 and compatible with Mac and PC.

WD Easystore 1TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive - Black $84 .99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $45 on this compact and fast external hard drive from WD. With a storage capacity of 1TB, this USB 3.0 portable hard drive is the perfect way to extend hard drive capacity or back up important files. Compatible with PC and Mac.

