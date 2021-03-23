Currys PS5 restock update: retailer is now contacting PS5 Priority Pass entrants

If you registered for Currys’ PS5 Priority Pass, you might want to check your inbox.

The retailer’s raffle-like scheme lets lucky winners buy a PS5 from a nearby Currys PC World store (once they reopen, that is), and it appears that Currys is now contacting participants.

Some users have been informed that they weren’t selected this time around (thanks, VGC), which suggests that winners could be contacted in the near future. Those who miss out should also get another chance to try their luck.

(Image credit: Currys)

Successful participants will receive an email containing the ‘PS5 Priority Pass’ as Currys calls it, which includes a unique PS5 buying code and details of the store you can purchase it from. Winners will have 72 hours to use the code, so keep an eye on your inbox and double-check your spam folder in case you win.

Retailers have gradually begun offering more PS5 stock recently, with each passing week seeing more drops appear. Searching where to buy a PS5 is still a challenge, though, with many outlets offering bundles that hike up the price considerably or resorting to potluck schemes like Box.co.uk's Xbox Series X ballot system.

Next PS5 restock?

Rumors point towards Amazon being the next retailer to get a PS5 restock, though drops tend to happen randomly. We’ll be keeping an eye out to help you secure Sony’s elusive console, so stay tuned to TechRadar for any updates.

You can also check out our handy list of quick links below so you can jump straight to a retailer’s relevant page, should any more PS5 stock appear in the near future.