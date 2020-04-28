Could this unlimited data SIM only deal be the one to finally beat Three?

For some, a SIM plan without caps is the one way to go. Those that stream, download and upload on the go will need to fork out the cost of unlimited data SIM only deals, but which should you go for.

Normally our answer would be Three's £18 a month plan without a second's hesitation - but lately there have been some strong contenders. Smarty rolled in with a £20/pm 1-month rolling plan and now there's a juicy Vodafone plan being thrown into the mix.

Mobiles.co.uk goes unlimited on Vodafone

Coming from the retailer Mobiles.co.uk, you're getting an unlimited Vodafone plan at a price of £40 a month. Yes...that is much higher than what Three is charging for SIM only deals so it is well worth breaking down where the value is coming from.

Most obviously and importantly is the cashback. With this plan you're able to claim back £192 in cashback by redemption meaning an effective monthly cost of £24 a month. While Mobiles.co.uk has cheaper unlimited Voda plans cheaper than this, we would still praise this one above the rest.

That's because Vodafone has implemented speed caps on its SIMs, go for the cheaper one and you'll be barred at 2Mb speeds, go for the above plan and your speed caps are removed.

Moving past cashback and speed caps, this deal also provides Vodafone's 'Max Entertainment' option. That means a free subscription to either Spotify, Amazon Prime, Now TV or Sky Sports Mobile.

With all of those extra factors included, the £40 price tag feels less daunting but is it better than Three's plan? For price...no. But for streaming fans or those who prefer Vodafone's network this will be ideal.

Three | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 per month

This is a pretty excellent SIM only deal. While it doesn't offer the free subscriptions seen above, it does get you an unlimited data SIM plan at a much lower price, even after the cashback is taken into account. Three continues to be the top dog for unlimited data.View Deal

How do I claim the Vodafone cashback?

Cashback by redemption isn't as simple as getting a lump sum of money when you buy your SIM, it requires a bit of work - but really not much, considering the chunk of cash you stand to recieve. In your 4th, 6th, 8th, 10th and 12th months of the contract, you'll need to send off your bill online to claim your cashback. In each of those months you'll receive £38.40 back.