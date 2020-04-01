Could cheap SIM only deals be the best way to get broadband right now?

Amongst all of the difficulties that the countrywide lockdown has caused, the inability to get broadband installed can now be added to a list. If you don't already have a phone line, almost no broadband provider is able to install now.

So if you've recently moved or your internet contract has come to an end, it could put you in a bit of a difficult position. Unable to invest in new broadband deals, what else can you do?

The most obvious solutions are both mobile broadband and 4G home broadband. Two separate versions of portable and flexible internet routers which don't require a set-up.

However, for those willing to put in some more work, you can go even cheaper and flexible than the above options. Mobile broadband plans work by placing a SIM card into a router and tethering onto that - so why not just make your own?

All you need are SIM only deals and a cheap mobile router and voila - you're set up. This way, you can choose your contract length, price, data cap and router strength.

And if it's a few devices you want to connect, the router might not even be necessary. Simply buy a SIM card to put into your phone and tether laptops and tablets off that.

Whether you just need a SIM or a router to spread the power through the house, we've listed everything you need to know about creating your own mobile broadband set-up below.

Best big data SIM only deals:

Three | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 per month

This has been the best SIM out there for quite a while. The main reason to go for this one is its data cap - unlimited. That means you can stream, game and do all of the stuff you would do on regular broadband without worrying about going over. For that, you're paying just £18 a month.

EE | 12 months | 60GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

Not the cheapest or the biggest data cap but definitely the quickest! This SIM is on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network. That means it will be perfect for those not wanting buffering or lag. However, it does only offer 60GB of data so you will have to be wary how much downloading, gaming and streaming you do in a month.View Deal

Where can I buy a router to pair with the SIM?

The second part of this formula is the router itself. Luckily, these are extemely easy to get your hands on and there are loads of them out there. Amazon has hundreds of options, as well as Currys and Argos.

Wherever you get the router from, make sure it isn't locked to a network and can accept SIM cards instead of cables for traditional broadband. This will all be made clear in the product's description.

Obviously, the cheaper you go, the weaker the router will be. Some will only allow for one device to connect, some won't offer very fast speeds so consider exactly what you need and choose the router that best fits both your price and spec needs.

For most, a router which allows the connection of multiple devices will be crucial but most options will be enough to cover the kind of connection speeds you need.

My router and SIM have arrived, what next?

Put the SIM into the router and you're ready to go! Once the SIM is in the router it should simply operate the same as Wi-Fi. You turn it on and find the network listed in the same place you would normally find a broadband connection.

Depending on which router you bought, you will be able to then connect multiple devices to the router. For some routers, that will mean all of your smart devices, TVs, speakers, phones, tablets, computers and more. For others, just a few devices will be safe. Experiment with the limits of your router to see where your speeds start to drop.