Microsoft Office 2010 begins shipping worldwide

Microsoft has started selling Office 2010 to consumers, with three different versions of the software available to purchase.

Office 2010 is a significant launch for Microsoft as it coincides with the company offering a cut-down version of the software for free on the web.

The versions available in the shops for consumers are: Office Home and Student Edition, Office Home and Business version.

For businesses there Professional Plus and Standard versions available.

Money talks

Price-wise, the cheapest version of the software – other than the free web version – is Office Home and Student which is retailing for £109.99. This includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote.

The Professional suite will be £429.99 and includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Access, and Publisher.

If you are currently using a beta or trial version of the software, these are expected to run until 31 October.