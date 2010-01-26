Rumour: Apple Tablet to get Barnes & Noble 'iBookstore'

Barnes and Noble rumoured to be lined up to run Apple's online bookstore for its tablet PC

It is common to describe the well-worn Apple rumour mill as reaching 'fever pitch' or some other similar cliché the day before the company stages a high profile product launch, as it plans to do in San Francisco tomorrow.

Yet these iTablet/iPad/iSlate rumours continue to come in thick and fast. Despite its widely-reported penchant for secrecy, it seems Apple is capable of managing the hype cycle in the run-up to a launch almost perfectly.

The latest rumour that suggests Apple is set to inject some much-needed cash into book publishing. This in addition to deals that are being put in place with a number of magazine and newspaper publishers and major book publishers such as HarperCollins and Magraw Hill.

iBookstore

"We believe there is a good chance there will be a Barnes & Noble bookstore built into the Apple Tablet," reports TechCrunch.

"Either as one of the showcase apps which launches with the device, powering a new book section in iTunes, or integrated directly into the Tablet's e-reader," the report adds.

Apple and Barnes & Noble are said to be ready to make the announcement when the tablet is finally unveiled this coming Wednesday.

Although what this might mean for the fortunes of Barnes and Nobles recently launched Nook reader is another issue altogether…

Via TechCrunch