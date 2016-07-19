Cooler Master gaming keyboard offers a new spin on mechanical switches

Cooler Master has unleashed a new 'mem-chanical' gaming keyboard along with a partner mouse, and some headphones for good measure.

So, doubtless your first question is: What's a 'mem-chanical' keyboard? It's like a mechanical keyboard, but it's not. Clear enough?

In actual fact, the Cooler Master MasterKeys Lite sports keys which aren't mechanical, but have been designed to mimic the feel of a mechanical switch. So a key press gives you that nice satisfying click – tactile feedback which isn't too loud to be a nuisance – with an actuation force of 50g.

These switches are also more durable than a traditional membrane keyboard, and have a lifespan of 12 million key presses. Plus you can switch the keycaps out, and the peripheral is compatible with all Cherry MX keycaps.

The mechanical switch emulation is the main boon here – particularly on an affordable peripheral such as this – but the keyboard is also splash-resistant, and offers RGB lighting with 16.7 million colors. Lighting modes can be changed on-the-fly, too.

This is a full-size keyboard so you get a number pad along with multimedia shortcuts (play, pause, etc) on the function keys. Anti-ghosting technology also means there's no problem with multiple key presses being registered.

Matching mouse

As mentioned, this keyboard comes as part of the MasterKeys Lite L Combo, and is bundled with a mouse that also offers RGB lighting and a sensitivity of 3,500 DPI (which can be adjusted on-the-fly down to its lowest level of 500 DPI).

This is a six button mouse – as well as the traditional two buttons and scroll wheel, you get the DPI switch, along with back and forwards buttons.

The keyboard and mouse combo bundle is available now priced at £50 (around $65, AU$90).

Pulsing bass

Cooler Master has also launched MasterPulse in-ear headphones with a 'Bass FX' boost dial that lets you crank up the bass a bit for some extra meat to the sound (apparently without drowning out the treble, too).

These are light headphones, but durable thanks to an aluminum housing, and you get a tangle-free cable along with breathable silicone ear tips. Indeed, Cooler Master says the earbuds have been shaped to keep out external noise, so all you hear is the sound of your music.

Three sizes of earbuds are provided to suit all shapes of lugholes, plus you get an in-line microphone and media controls to enable you to pause, skip tracks, or answer phone calls with said mic.

The MasterPulse in-ear headphones will set you back £40 (around $52, AU$70), and again they're on sale now.