Chelsea vs Manchester City live stream: how to watch 2019 Carabao Cup final from anywhere

The final of English football's second cup has produced a top drawer final, with two of the country's finest clubs battling out the EFL Carabao Cup final. It's London against Manchester, and with our help you can get a Chelsea vs Manchester City live stream wherever you are.

Chelsea vs Manchester City - where and when The Carabao Cup final showdown will take place at the home of football - Wembley Stadium in London, UK. The game itself kicks off today (Sunday, February 24) at 4.30pm GMT (11.30pm ET or 8.30am PT in the US, and 3.30am AEDT in Australia on Monday morning).

Although the magic and mystery of a cup final means that predicting a winner is never easy, it's no surprise that the bookies have made Manchester City odds-on favourites for this one. They're in a rich vein of form, no less exemplified by a thundering 6-0 win a fortnight ago against...you guessed it, Chelsea.

So Chelsea will be seeking some serious revenge. But enigmatic manager Maurizio Sarri is under pressure at Stamford Bridge, failing to get his team to fire on all cylinders. Things aren't going at all well in the Premier League and the red side of Manchester dumped them out of the FA Cup on Monday. A bit of silverware could save Sarri some blushes - and his job.

Manchester City, on the other hand, breezed into the FA Cup quarter-final last weekend and their charge to the top of the league has been thrilling to watch. They thrashed Arsenal in the final of the EFL Cup 3-0 last year thanks to goals from Sergio Agüero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva, and Pep Guardiola's men will be confident of making it a fourth Carabao Cup win in six years.

So will it be Chelsea or Manchester City that gets to lift the trophy at Wembley today? Below we're going to talk you through the best ways to watch the EFL Cup action in the UK and the rest of the world so you can ensure you can easily live stream Chelsea vs Man City today.

Live stream Chelsea vs Manchester City from outside your country

Further down the page we have details of catching the Carabao Cup Final in the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. All require some kind of subscription.

But if you've paid for that subscription but are outside the country this weekend, then you'll soon find your access geo-blocked when you try to watch. To stop feeling like you've wasted your money (and assuming it's within the services Ts&Cs), you could use a VPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to live stream the Carabao Cup in the UK:

Sorry if you're nostalgic for when the Coca-Cola Cup (or Milk, Rumbelows, Worthington, etc) Final used to be on terrestrial TV. Those days are long gone. You now need Sky Sports to watch the EFL Cup Final and coverage starts on Sky Sports football at 3.30pm for all the build up from Wembley. That means you'll need the Sky Go app for your phone or tablet if you're out and about. If you're not a full Sky subscriber (and don't want to be), then you can also consider a day pass from NOW TV for £8.99 and watch it on there. If you're outside the UK this Sunday, then you'll need to download and use a VPN, log in to a UK stream and then use your Sky or NOW account with that.

How to watch the EFL Cup: live stream in the US for FREE

Having launched in 2018, online subscription service ESPN+ is now picking up more and more momentum - along with a greater range of sports. And now's it's managed to snag EFL Cup football, too. It only costs $4.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. But the best news is that you can grab a seven-day FREE trial. So if you haven't used ESPN+ before, you can sign up for that and get a taster of its sports coverage without paying a thing.

Live stream Chelsea vs Man City in Australia

You're looking at a 3.30am AEDT start on Monday morning Down Under, so you may feel a bit groggy for work if you get you early for this one. If you do manage it, subscription service beIN Sport is showing the final live. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

Live stream Manchester City vs Chelsea in New Zealand

Just like in Australia, beIN Sport has you covered for EFL Cup football action in New Zealand. Sky subscribers can add beIN to their package at an additional cost or, like in Australia, you can subscribe to a standalone package that can be watched on laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month after you've taken advantage of the FREE two week trial.

Live stream the Carabao Cup final in Canada and more - for FREE