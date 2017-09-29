Cheapest place to buy FIFA 18

Like your birthday, Christmas and Halloween, FIFA release day rolls around but once a year. That most wonderful time of year is almost upon us again with FIFA 18’s September 29 release date but a matter of hours away. Even though most of us at this point have accepted the FIFA franchise is a yearly cost and integrated it into our personal budgets that doesn’t mean we don’t want to get it for the lowest price possible.

With that in mind, we've rounded up the cheapest places you can pick up the game on release day on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

FIFA 18 is being released in three editions: standard, Ronaldo and Icon.

As you'd expect the Ronaldo and Icon editions will cost you a little more and come with some extras, but if you're not all that bothered about added Team of the Week loan players and Ultimate Team Gold Packs then you'll no doubt be satisfied with the standard version of the beautiful game.

Standard Edition

With the standard edition you pay the lowest price but you also get the least extra goodies. Included in this version is, of course, the full game as well as five FIFA Ultimate Team Jump Premium Gold Packs, Cristiano Ronaldo FUT loan player for five matches, and eight special edition FUT kits that have been designed by FIFA soundtrack artists.

At the moment it appears the cheapest place to get the game for PS4 and Xbox One is PC World at £44.99, while Asda grabs the top spot for Nintendo Switch at £47. While it was £45.99 on Very, that option is now sold out.

PC World

Xbox One and PS4 – £44.99

CDKeys

PC - £38.99

Amazon UK

PS4 – £49.99

Xbox One – £44.99

PC – £54.99

Nintendo Switch – £52.91

Tesco

Xbox One and PS4 – £49.99

Nintendo Switch – £47.99

Asda

Xbox One and PS4 – £49.99

Nintendo Switch – £47

Smyths

Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch - £49.99

Zavvi

Xbox One and PS4 - £49.99

Nintendo Switch - £47.99

Toys R Us

Xbox One and PS4 and Nintendo Switch - £47.99

Ronaldo Edition

Ronaldo is the Fifa cover star this year, hence getting his very own edition of the game. If you pick up the Ronaldo copy you get 20 FIFA Ultimate Team Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, Cristiano Ronaldo FUT loan player for five matches and the eight special edition FUT kits designed by FIFA soundtrack artists.

The cheapest place by £10 to pick up the Ronaldo Edition on both consoles is ToysRUs.

PC World

PS4 and Xbox One - £79.99

Zavvi

Zavvi only appears to have this edition for Xbox One at £79.99

ToysRUs

Xbox One and PS4 - £69.99

Icon Edition

The Icon Edition has the most additional features but naturally that means it also has the highest price point.

With this version you’ll get up to 40 FIFA Ultimate Team Jumbo Premium Gold Packs worth up to £89.99, three match FUT Team of the Week loan player as well as Cristiano Ronaldo FUT loan player for five matches and Brazilian Ronaldo Icon loan player for five matches.

Like the other editions, there are also the eight special edition FUT kits designed by FIFA soundtrack artists.

You’ll find this for £89.99 on the Xbox Store and PlayStation Store.

Or £79.99 on CD Keys for both Xbox One and PS4.