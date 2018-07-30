The best cheap TV deals in July 2018: 4K TVs for less

Summer is a great time of year to find cheap TV deals as retailers love to slash prices while the sun's shining. And when the British rain inevitably arrives, you'll be glad to have shiny new TV at home.

We keep our eye on the latest deals throughout the year, so we're poised to find you the best price whenever the need to replace your old TV arises. And we're fully behind the 4K TV movement seeing as prices have dropped nicely, meaning you're not saving much money at all by opting for a standard HD TV. Take a look at the prices below and you'll see what we mean.

Select highlights for the best cheap TVs this week include wide range of fantastic offers where you can get a massive 60-inch 4K HDR TV from AO.com for £599. Another cheap TV that caught our eye was a 50-inch 4K model for a tiny £399. There's a 43-inch 4K TV starting from as low as just £289 too. Retailers like Currys, Argos, AO and ebuyer are really stepping things up now for the summer sales. These really are the best prices we've seen all year.

Take a look at our carefully curated extensive selection below. We've split the 4K TV deals into different size categories immediately after our pick for cheap TV deal of the week. Whatever your budget, we're sure we can find something for you. If you need a new TV, we'd go for a 4K one as older outdated HD TVs aren't that much cheaper at all nowadays and most stores are clearing them out.

Now's a great time to upgrade with a cheap 4K TV deal, especially with Netflix, Amazon, BBC and Sky TV all increasing their 4K content. Nowadays, pretty much every TV comes with Freeview (no more set-top boxes!) and also Smart TV functionality via your home internet - we'll be sure to mention it if they don't though.

TechRadar's cheap TV deal of the week

Hisense H60NEC5600UK 60-inch Smart HDR 4K TV | Now £599 | AO

An unbelievable price for a 60-inch TV with smart features and a 4K HDR display. This was originally an already-decent £799, so we're surprised to see the price go this low. You only have to look at the other prices in the size category to see what a huge saving this Hisense TV deal provides even before today's discount.

Cheap TV deals (40-49 inch)

Finlux 43-inch HDR 4K TV | Now £289.98 | ebuyer

While not the most recognisable brand out there, this is the cheapest 43-inch 4K smart TV we've seen this week at just under £290. It has HDR too, which is unusually for a TV this cheap. We'd be tempted to spend a little more on the 43-inch LG model a little further down this page though in all honesty.View Deal

Hisense H43N5300 43-inch 4K Smart TV | Now £299 | Argos

The lack of HDR keeps the cost satisfyingly low on this 43-inch 4K Smart TV. If you've no desire to take advantage of HDR content in gaming or on select streamed content, this this is more than enough TV for your money.

Toshiba 49-inch 4K smart TV | Now £339.98 | ebuyer

If you can settle for a 4K TV without HDR technology you can get a bigger screen for you money compared to most deals. This is an excellent price for a 49-inch 4K screen too.

Hisense H49N5500UK 49-inch Smart HDR 4K TV | Now £345 | AO

At £349 this deal caught our eye as a cheap TV measuring 49-inches for well under £500. Hisense is a budget specialist in these parts and this is a great price considering you're getting a HDR 4K display.

LG 43UJ651V 43-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £349 | Argos' ebay

This is an absolute belter of a deal, coming in at £39 less than the next best price. For your money you're getting the best smart TV apps, 4K and HDR pre-installed.

LG 43UJ630V 43-inch 4K HDR Smart TV | Now £379 | Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap 43-inch 4K TV deal but don't fancy the Hisense models, how about this discounted LG TV? Despite the super low cost you're still getting a 4K HDR screen and a rich selection of Smart TV apps like Netflix, iPlayer and Amazon Video. At £50 less than its regular price, this is certainly one to consider for LG fans.

Sony Bravia KD43XE7073 43-inch Smart 4K HDR TV | Now £479 | Argos' ebay

While more expensive than other brands, the Bravia brand's quality has been a solid performer for years now and this is a stunner in the 43-inch category. Better yet, John Lewis is throwing in a five-year guarantee.

Cheap TV deals (50-59 inch)

Hisense H50N5900 50-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £399 | AO

This is something of a bargain given you're getting a 50-inch 4K screen for under £400. Better yet, unlike some of the similarly priced TVs on this page, you're getting the all important HDR too, which is especially good news if you're into gaming.

Hitachi 50-inch Smart 4K HDR TV | Now £399.99 | Argos

This might be the cheapest 50-inch 4K TV we've ever seen with HDR included too. Sure it's not going to win any awards compared to the more expensive models on this page but that's seriously cheap for the spec you're getting.

Hisense H55N5700 55-inch Smart HDR 4K TV | Now £439 | Argos

Hisense are taking the cheaper 4K TV world by storm and this is a cracking deal for a 55-inch 4K TV. This deal is improved further by the fact you're also getting a HDR screen. Which given the sub-£500 price tag on a model of this size is something very special indeed for bargain hunters.

Samsung UE50MU6120 50-inch Smart 4K | Now £479 | Very

That's a seriously cheap TV deal on a massive 50-inch Samsung 4K TV. We're more used to seeing smaller brands like Hisense going under the £500 mark at these sizes. Not only are you getting a 4K picture, but HDR (High Dynamic Range) too and a host of Smart TV apps including Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Philips 55PUS6262 55-inch 4K HDR Ambilight TV | Now £479 | Argos

The Ambilight TV prices have been all over the price this year, but this is a great deal on this model. Amazon also has a few more discounted Ambilight models. Ambilight TVs are excellent for adding extra ambiance to your movies as colour radiates out from the sides of the TV onto nearby walls, matching the on-screen action.

LG 50UK6470PLC 50-inch HDR 4K TV | Now £499 | Currys

LG is one of the most reputable brands in modern TVs and this 50-inch smart TV is a beaut at just under £500. With 10-bit HDR and Motion Flow technology you're looking at a super smooth picture with a huge range of 4K colour in your home.

Sony Bravia KD55XE7073 55-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £579 | Crampton & Moore

Sony Bravia TVs are one of the most sought after brands in 4K TVs and discounts are pretty rare compared to the likes of LG and Hisense. With a 400Hz MotionFlow screen this is a superbly responsive TV that'll be a great match for the upcoming World Cup.

Philips 55PUS7502/05 55-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £599 | AO.com

This Ambilight TV from late last year emits light from around the edges of the TV to enhance the colours on your TV, pushing scenes beyond the bezel. The screen itself it excellent too with a 4K picture with HDR 10 technology and a full suit of smart TV apps inside too. This massive, yet cheap TV shouldn't be missed at this price.

Hisense H55U7AUK 55-inch 4K HDR TV | £599 | Very

This is a fantastic 4K HDR model from Hisense. It has a centre stand instead of feet on the sides too, which is much better for smaller TV cabinets or tables when buying a smart TV this large.

Panasonic 58DX802B HDR 4K 3D Smart TV | £899 | John Lewis

This Panasonic 'Freestyle Design' stand is one of the most stunning looking TVs we've seen in recent years and will be a real centerpiece in your living room. The internal spec is amongst the best out there and it comes with a free soundbar. John Lewis is also offering a five year warranty.

LG OLED55B7V 55-inch 4K HDR TV | £1299 | John Lewis

OLED TVs are still really expensive compared to regular 4K models, but this model is now £500 less than its original price. A few other stores (like AO.com) have matched the price, but John Lewis has a tasty five-year guarantee to put it on top today.

Cheap TV deals (60-85 inch)

Hisense H65N5750UK 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV | Now £699 | Argos

This Hisense model is a bit newer than the model below and has a slightly faster screen response time. Considering this was £1000 not so long ago, this is a super cheap TV deal.

Samsung UE65MU6120 65-inch HDR 4K TV | Now £769 | Crampton & Moore

If you're after a 65-inch TV from the classic Samsung brand it'll cost you more than the Hisense models above, but this is a beaut of a 4K smart TV for well under a grand.

LG 65UJ651V 65-inch 4K TV |Now £949 | Amazon

This is a pretty small price for such a big screen from the respected LG company. 65 inches, 4K and HDR support, and a trusted TV brand all for under £1000 at Argos thanks to the £50 discount.

More large screen 4K TV deals

If you're after more seriously large TV deals, we should warn you, they don't come cheap. However, if you want to see some more large screen TV deals -we're talking about 65 to 85-inch TVs- we'd recommend heading over to John Lewis, Currys and Amazon as they seem to stock more models than most UK retailers.

Not found the right cheap TV for you today? Or maybe you'd prefer to directly browse the TVs at your favourite retailers instead of our highlights of the best cheap TV deals? We're updating this page on a regular basis, so you may have better look another day. If you want to take a look for yourself now though, here are the direct links to a the full collection of TV deals at multiple stores.