Cheap PS4 Pro bundle deals return to shelves across the UK

PS4 Pro bundle deals have been fleeting in stock over the past few weeks, so if you've been struggling to find the 4K console on digital store shelves, you're not the only one. Retailers seem to receive their stock in waves, and we've just hit a new load of PS4 Pro deals.

You can now find top games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and FIFA 20 available with a fresh PS4 Pro console for the standard £349 bundle price - a vast improvement on the inflated costs we were getting used to seeing.

All that ends today, though, with plenty of retailers restocking their shelves with fresh PS4 Pro bundle deals offering some of the latest games for a non-inflated price. That means you can get your hands on the 4K console with a fantastic game just in time for the weekend.

Not in the UK? We're rounding up our favourite PS4 Pro deals across the world further down the page.

The latest PS4 Pro bundle deals

PS4 Pro | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | £349.99 at Game

This PS4 Pro Call of Duty bundle has been popular ever since the game released last year, and it's now back in stock at Game. You're picking up the latest in a long line of leading fps titles, and a fantastic instalment in the series.

View Deal

PS4 Pro | FIFA 20 | £349 at Currys

You're picking up a popular recent release for the standard bundle price here, which is a little rare at the moment. FIFA 20 has been topping the charts since its release, so if you want to get back to the pitch, check out this PS4 Pro bundle deal. Add an extra £20 to your order and you can also pick up Borderlands 3 with the bundle as well.

View Deal

PS4 Pro | Fortnite Neo Versa + Now TV Pass | £349.99 at Game

This PS4 Pro bundle offers up some Fortnite Neo Versa DLC in with the console itself for £349.99 at Game. Plus, you're even getting a two month Now TV Entertainment Pass for when you do put the controller down. With stock running so low on these consoles at the moment, you'll want to pick this one up soon.

View Deal

Glacier White PS4 Pro 1TB | Destiny 2 bundle | £349.99 at Game

Here's a deal you can only get at Game currently - a 1TB PS4 Pro in glacier white with Destiny 2 plus an expansion pass. If looting and shooting is your thing, then this Destiny 2 and this bundle is for you, giving you a chance to own this white PS4 Pro and play the eternally popular RPG shooter.

View Deal

More PS4 Pro deals

Hungry for more? You'll find cheap PS Plus deals available across the US and UK, and plenty more PS4 Pro sales to shop as well. Or, take a look at the latest Xbox One X deals for Microsoft's take on 4K gaming.