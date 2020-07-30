Cheap Photoshop deal: get Adobe's Photography Plan for just £8.93 a month

Adobe has slashed the price of its Photography Plan, which includes both Photoshop and Lightworks, to just £8.93 a month. That's a saving of almost £20 over the course of a year.

For that, you get full access to Adobe Photoshop CC for desktop and iPad, Lightroom CC for both desktop and mobile devices, and Lightroom Classic for desktop – plus 20GB cloud storage for your pictures.

Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan £9.98 £8.32 a month

Save 16% off this great bundle for photographers, including full access to Photoshop CC, Lightroom CC, Lightroom Classic, and 20GB cloud storage for your pictures. Deal ends August 6.View Deal

There are some important differences between the two versions of Lightroom, so getting them both bundled in is a real boon. Lightroom CC is designed to integrates seamlessly with Adobe's other Creative Cloud apps and cloud storage, allowing you to keep working on any device effortlessly.

Lightroom Classic is more of a standalone tool. but offers various extra creative features, including the ability to transform your pictures into slideshows, photo books and prints. It can also classify them into albums automatically, and geo-tag them for you.

The special price applies to an annual subscription paid monthly, so there's no need to fork out the full cost at once.

We might see some good deals from Adobe over Black Friday, but the Photography Plan is already such good value, we'd be surprised if it gets a bigger price cut than this. The deal ends August 6, so move quickly to snap it up.