Carphone Warehouse is offering a 100GB data SIM only deal for just £12 a month

If you're frequently catching up with your favourite shows on the move, living in a house with a poor broadband connection or just someone who powers through data, getting a SIM plan with a lot of data is a must.

And while there are a lot of SIM only deals out there that fit this criteria, Carphone Warehouse has just launched a collection that will appeal to a lot of people. Right now, you can get an 100GB of data Vodafone SIM for just £20 a month.

While that is already a pretty strong offer, it does get better with the inclusion of £96 in cashback. That effectively brings your costs down to just £12 each month which is a bargain for that much data.

Not enough for the amount of data you go through? Carphone also has an unlimited data Vodafone SIM with a cashback promotion. This one will cost you an increased £24 a month, down to £22 with cashback.

Of the two offers, the 100GB option is the one that offers the best value, especially considering those wanting an unlimited plan can get it through Three for just £18 a month.

You can see these two Vodafone SIM only deals below.

Vodafone's 100GB of data SIM only deal:

Vodafone SIM only deal: at Carphone Warehouse | 12 month contract | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £20pm + £96 cashback

With the cheapest monthly bills of this collection, this will be the option that appeals to the largest proportion of people. While it doesn't get you unlimited, it does land you with 100GB of data which, for many people, will be plenty. When you take into account the cashback on offer, you're effectively paying just £12 a month.

View Deal

Vodafone's unlimited data SIM only deal:

Vodafone SIM only deal: at Carphone Warehouse | 12 month contract | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £24pm + £48 cashback

Is 100GB of data not going to suffice for your current phone activity? Not to worry, Carphone is also offering cashback on its unlimited data Vodafone plan too. Here, you're paying a slightly higher £24 a month and getting £48 in cashback. That effectively leaves you paying £22.If you don't mind being tied in longer, a two year contract will bring your costs down to £22 a month and includes £50 in cashback.

View Deal

What are the benefits of being on Vodafone?

There are a few benefits to being in a contract with Vodafone but the most obvious one is its use of VeryMe. This is a rewards app that comes with Vodafone allowing you to receive free coffees, discounted film tickets, enter competitions and more.

On top of that, Vodafone offers the ability to roam in 48 EU countries and over 104 other destinations (with a small extra cost). And with all Vodafone SIM and mobile plans, you'll be getting access to both 4G and 5G depending on what phone you use.