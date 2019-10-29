Carphone Warehouse adds Virgin Mobile to its roster of pay monthly phone deals

Carphone Warehouse, seller of smartphones, network deals and more, has just embraced Virgin Media Pay Monthly offers to begin selling its best deals both online and in store.

The Carphone Warehouse and Virgin Media partnership already sold offerings from the network but now is the first time you'll be able to get access to the Pay Monthly deals. From today a range of top end handsets will be available across a selection of the network's Pay Monthly tariff options.

Virgin Media uses the EE network - the UK's fastest 4G network. That means your guaranteed to be getting access to top-level speeds. On top of that, you're getting flexible plans which offer roll-over data, free data on WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Twitter, all while connected to that super-fast 4G.

This, Carphone Warehouse says, is faster on average than Vodafone, O2, Sky and Three. Of course you might want something else that these networks offer, in which case, check out our best SIM Only deals .

Since the Virgin Media Pay Monthly deals are now available on Carphone Warehouse you can also expect them on the company's other platforms including Mobiles.co.uk and e2save.

Andrew Wilson, Hardware and Connectivity Buying Director at Carphone Warehouse, comments: “Expanding our long-term partnership with Virgin Media to include Pay Monthly handset plans marks a positive move for Carphone Warehouse and our customers – providing our customers with more choice and more ways to save money. The new post-pay offering adds to the already great range of handset tariff and payment options available.”