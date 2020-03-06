Canon EOS M5 hits lowest ever price in this 40% off deal

If you're looking for a bargain mirrorless camera, then this Canon EOS M5 deal could be hard to beat – its kit lens bundle is currently 40% off in this excellent 'Argos on eBay' price slash.

Despite being a few years old, the EOS M5 packs in a lot of Canon's newest mirrorless camera tech, including Dual Pixel AF and a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor, which performed very well in our tests and handles noise impressively.

The rest of its specs are a good match for today's mirrorless cameras too, with a 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen, 7fps burst shooting and the full house of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC connectivity. The only thing missing really is 4K video, with the Canon EOS M5 maxing out at 1080p, though that's not really an issue if you're planning to mainly shoot stills.

This deal bundles the camera with the EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM kit lens, which is a good all-rounder zoom lens for beginners, particularly for travel or landscapes shooting. You also get the full 12-month Argos warranty on the camera too.

Cheap mirrorless cameras: Canon EOS M5 deal

Canon EOS M5 with 15-45mm kit lens | £719.99 £423.99 at Argos on eBay

Save almost £300 on this premium, travel-friendly mirrorless camera. It packs a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor, Dual Pixel autofocus, and comes with a 15-45mm all-rounder kit lens, making it a great option for beginners. This is the kit lens bundle's lowest ever price by some distance. View Deal

(Image credit: Future)

The future of Canon EF-M cameras

Canon's recent focus has mainly been on its full-frame EOS R mirrorless cameras, which are designed for advanced photographers and professionals. But there have been some strong rumors lately that its EF-M range, which are smaller and have APS-C size sensors, will be replenished later this year.

This includes the possibility of an EOS M5 Mark II (rumored to be arriving in October) and also two new EF-M lenses, which would be compatible with the EOS M5. These could include an EF-M 52mm f/2 STM lens (which could be ideal for portrait shooting) and a possible new kit lens in the form of an EF-M 18-45mm f/2-4 IS STM.

While some mirrorless camera shoppers might prefer to wait for more concrete news of a Mark II, these rumors do make it a potentially good time to snap up the original EOS M5 too, particularly if you only need a camera for relatively casual daily shooting.

The EOS M5 has proven autofocus skills and image quality, while rumors of those incoming lenses (plus the recent arrival of the EOS M6 Mark II) means the system is likely to be supported for a good while yet. You'll also have some new glass to invest in once you've spent a few months learning your way around your new camera.