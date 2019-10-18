BT's new SIM only deals with free BT Sport make rebrand launch worth celebrating

BT's having a facelift. In fact, you may have already noticed as the new BT logo has been slowly rolled out over the last few weeks. But today is the official rebranding launch at BT Towers.

Of course the TechRadar deals hunters like to look at nice things, but we get way more excited about great looking bargains. So BT Mobile's picturesque wave of new SIM only deals have really caught our eye.

We could wax lyrical about these offers all day - they really take the SIMO fight to the likes of Three and iD Mobile - but they're so good that they can easily speak for themselves:

So we're talking about big data SIM only deals for as little as £15 per month. But it's worth noting that the above prices are the special rates for BT Broadband customers only. If you're not already among that merry throng, then each tariff will cost you a fiver a month more.

Regardless, that's a very good base from which to begin. But then note the addition of the BT Reward Cards, too, which are pre-paid credit cards that you can spend in-store or online anywhere that Mastercard is accepted. A delightful little perk to add value to your SIM.

But it doesn't even stop there. There's an extra bonus for sports fans as well, as BT will give you a year's worth of FREE access to the BT Sport app by way of an extra incentive. So that means exclusive Champions League football, plenty of Premier League, Premiership rugby and more.

How do BT Mobile SIM only deals compare?

We like these SIM only deals from BT rather a lot (can you tell!?), but it would be remiss of us not to let you know what else is out there at the moment.

Three continues to impress, and two deals in particular stand out - its 12GB for £12/pm effort, and then the all guns blazing unlimited data for £20/pm, where you get it for half price for the first six months.

But let us throw a wildcard at you, too. The lesser-known Smarty can offer unlimited data for £18.75 per month FOR LIFE! But you have to get in there before the offer disappears next Tuesday.

