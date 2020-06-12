BT targets home workers with new Dedicated Connection broadband service

BT has launched Dedicated Connection, a second line home broadband service that seeks to minimise disruption as people spend more time using internet during lockdown.

The UK's largest broadband deals provider says the service is specifically designed for customers - regardless of who their current broadband provider is - who want the reassurance that increased bandwidth will provide them to help minimise disruption when working from home, gaming or online schooling.

Customers get a free line install, BT Halo 2, Smart Hub 2, BT’s Connected Promise (a 4G mini hub that is sent out when customers experience broadband problems) and Complete Wi-Fi as standard - together with a pledge to give customers £100 back if they can’t get a fast connection in all rooms of their homes.

What’s more, BT said it will also identify and remotely fix any issue with a customer’s connection while its 3,000-strong security team continually monitors the entire network to keep people safe from online threats.

"Reliable connection without disruption"

The package costs £49.99 per month for existing BT broadband customers and £59.99 per month for those using a broadband package from another provider.

When signing up for the new service, customers can expect a visit from one of BT’s Home Tech Experts to get their new connection up and running based on their needs. BT is offering two-hour appointments, every day of the week.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer division said: “Our new Dedicated Connection service is specifically designed to provide additional reassurance for consumers, regardless of their existing provider.

“It will allow them to double the connectivity potential in their home, providing a single connection they can use for activities such as working from home, gaming or online schooling – enabling them to get a reliable connection without disruption.”

